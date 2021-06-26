Police Dismantle Criminal Organization with 12 Tons of Hashish

POLICE dismantle criminal organization with twelve tons of hashish. In a joint operation of the National Police, the Guardia Civil and the Tax Agency, a criminal organization specialized in the transport and introduction of hashish on a large scale has been dismantled.

A total of 65 people, of Spanish, Moroccan and Colombian nationality, have been arrested in the provinces of Cadiz, Sevilla, Almeria, Granada, Murcia, Alicante and Tarragona. All of the detainees are charged with the crime of belonging to a criminal organization and crimes against public health, including drug trafficking and money laundering.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, this macro-operation is the culmination of two operations that have been developed since May 2020 to date. The operations, known as cristamar-mago and tarlo-mago, were investigating several of the detainees who had meetings to organize the unloading, concealment and distribution of large quantities of hashish. Both operations concluded at the same time, with the dismantling of the organizations that operated the transportation of drugs by sea from Africa to Spain.

During the searches carried out, the investigating officers seized more than twelve tons of hashish, five pleasure boats, fifteen rubber speedboat type boats, three jet skis, three trucks, three semi-trailers, four high-end vehicles, a van, six mid-range vehicles, 89 mobile phones, and two detonating guns. In addition, numerous electronic and computer equipment and financial accounting documentation were seized, as well as almost €100,000 in cash and 203,000 Belarusian rubles. The 65 people that were arrested are currently being detained in a provisional prison.