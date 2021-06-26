Police Car Set on Fire in Sevilla in Revenge for Breathalyser Test

A police car was set on fire in Sevilla as an act of revenge for a breathalyser test. The Popular Group of the Sevilla City Council has warned this Saturday, June 26, of “a new episode of the lack of protection for the Local Police”, pointing out the case of “an individual who had undergone a breathalyzer test and, subsequently, he set fire to one of the police vehicles that was parked at the La Ranilla Police Station. ”

“Like the Macarena Police Station, where the Popular Party has already denounced its deficiencies, in the La Ranilla premises the security cameras have not served to prevent or interrupt the events, since they either do not work or are not aimed at vehicles and police patrols in their parking places “, alerts councilman Jesús Gómez Palacios, stating that it is” something already denounced by the police themselves ”

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the councillor of the Popular Party has lamented that the burning of containers and cars in recent days in the neighbourhood of Los Remedios or in San Pablo, with the consequent arrests of people related to the events, “is joined by this attack against the city ​​police authority”. In this sense, Gómez Palacios has demanded that the police “have all the instruments and technical means available, not only to clarify a crime but also to prevent, interrupt and dissuade it.”

“Faced with this situation, we have a municipal government paralyzed by the absence of a mayor who in recent months has visited Granada, Jaen or Malaga but has not gone to a single one of the most deprived police stations in the city he governs” he concluded.