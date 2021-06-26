Nerja Mayor Recommends Continuing To Use The Mask

With the entry into force today, June 26, of the new regulations on the use of the mask, the mayor of Nerja has recommended that residents and visitors continue to use it, even in open spaces.

“As long as the health situation of the municipality continues to be the current one, with high rates of incidence of the virus, we must continue to be responsible, so it is advisable to use the mask, and scrupulously comply with the measures and recommendations to avoid contagion,” he said.

Regarding the regulations of the Ministry of Health, from now on, it will only be mandatory in closed spaces for public use, in outdoor spaces in which it is not possible to maintain the minimum distance of 1.5 meters, public or private transport, except cohabitants, and in large outdoor events standing or sitting without a safety distance

The level 1 alert measures of the Junta de Andalucia continue to be in force in Nerja, among which it includes capacity limits and a maximum number of people allowed depending on the activity carried out, such as in the hospitality industry, where customers must be seated with 1.5 meters of distance between tables, and the interior capacity is 75 per cent and a limit of 8 people per table. As well as 100 per cent on the terraces with a limit of 10 people, shops and markets with 100 per cent capacity, and cinemas and theatres with 85 per cent capacity, among others.

