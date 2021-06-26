National Police Make Arrests for the Illegal Entry of Dominican Citizens

NATIONAL Police have arrested 50 people for favouring the illegal entry of Dominican citizens into Spain through the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas Airport using the method known as a look alike. This method consists of the impersonation of identity by the similarity of physical characteristics to avoid border controls.

As reported by 20 Minutos, at the moment, at least 61 people have been detected who were trying to access Spanish territory in this way, a method by which they had to pay amounts close to €3,000. The 50 arrests have been made in Barcelona and Madrid, with 46 and four arrests, respectively.

The investigation, which lasted a year, began with the detection, both at airports in the Dominican Republic and in Madrid, of an increase in the number of people who wanted to access Spanish territory by air by presenting Spanish documentation – National Identity Card and Spanish passport or residence card and Dominican passport – of which they were not holders.

When the migrants were detected by officers at the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas Airport controls, they were denied entry into the country and were transferred to the airport’s returnee lounge, where they waited until they boarded a plane back.

The investigating officers then contacted the holders of the documents to notify them of what had happened and, immediately, they denounced the loss or theft of their identification documents.