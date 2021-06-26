Matt Hancock’s Mistress Gina Coladangelo Packs Up And Leaves Home.

Gina Coladangelo, 43, has been spotted piling her Audi’s boot high with bags before driving away from the £3.6m – €4.19m home she shares with her Oliver Bonas, fashion, jewellery founder husband.

Gina Coladangelo, 43, was pictured packing her car and driving away just hours after learning that their affair was about to be exposed to the world. Explosive pictures of the civil servant in a steamy embrace with the Health Secretary emerged on Friday.

Photos released by The Sun showed Ms Coladangelo piling her Audi Q7’s boot high with bags before driving off from the family home she shares with the millionaire Oliver Bonas founder, Oliver Tress.

Oliver, 54, was also snapped by the newspaper speaking to Ms Colandangelo before she left the property on Thursday evening. Rino Coladangelo, the 70-year-old chief executive of international pharmaceutical firm Rephine, has reportedly spoken with his daughter.

Boris Johnson has said he continues to have “full confidence” in Matt Hancock after the health secretary was accused of having an affair with one of his close aides and breaking Covid rules.

The PM’s spokesperson said Mr Johnson had accepted his minister’s apology and considered the matter “closed”.

‘I’ve let people down’

On Friday, Mr Hancock said he was “very sorry” for breaching social distancing guidelines but made clear he did not intend to resign over the matter.

“I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter,” the health secretary said.

