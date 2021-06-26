Matt Hancock’s Mistress Gina Coladangelo Packs Up And Leaves Home

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Matt Hancock's Mistress Gina Coladangelo Packs Up And Leaves Home
Matt Hancock's Mistress Gina Coladangelo Packs Up And Leaves Home. image: Twitter

Matt Hancock’s Mistress Gina Coladangelo Packs Up And Leaves Home.

Gina Coladangelo, 43, has been spotted piling her Audi’s boot high with bags before driving away from the £3.6m – €4.19m home she shares with her Oliver Bonas, fashion, jewellery founder husband.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Gina Coladangelo, 43, was pictured packing her car and driving away just hours after learning that their affair was about to be exposed to the world. Explosive pictures of the civil servant in a steamy embrace with the Health Secretary emerged on Friday.

Photos released by The Sun showed Ms Coladangelo piling her Audi Q7’s boot high with bags before driving off from the family home she shares with the millionaire Oliver Bonas founder, Oliver Tress.

Oliver, 54, was also snapped by the newspaper speaking to Ms Colandangelo before she left the property on Thursday evening. Rino Coladangelo, the 70-year-old chief executive of international pharmaceutical firm Rephine, has reportedly spoken with his daughter.


Boris Johnson has said he continues to have “full confidence” in Matt Hancock after the health secretary was accused of having an affair with one of his close aides and breaking Covid rules.

The PM’s spokesperson said Mr Johnson had accepted his minister’s apology and considered the matter “closed”.

‘I’ve let people down’


On Friday, Mr Hancock said he was “very sorry” for breaching social distancing guidelines but made clear he did not intend to resign over the matter.

“I have let people down and am very sorry. I remain focused on working to get the country out of this pandemic, and would be grateful for privacy for my family on this personal matter,” the health secretary said.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

 

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here