Malaga Joins The Celebration Of The International Day Of LGTBI Pride

Diputación de Malaga has joined in the celebration of the International LGTBI + Pride Day that will take place next Monday, June 28.

The second vice president, Margarita del Cid, has been in charge of reading an institutional manifesto accompanied by members of the different political groups of the Diputación and associations that are part of the LGTBI + Provincial Table.

The text, which was approved on Wednesday, June 23, with contributions from political groups and the Bureau itself, refers to the events that took place at the Stonewall Inn in New York 52 years ago that led to the origin of the Demonstrations claiming the rights of the community that are spreading throughout the world today.

The Diputación de Malaga highlights the “historical” effort made by the LGTB + community in the last fifty years, which has made many achievements possible “although there is still a long way to go”, she says.

The provincial institution expresses its intention to be part of the journey, demanding respect and remembering the fundamental rights and dignity of each person as key pieces in the construction of a free society. “A society in which difference is synonymous with inclusion and not discrimination, in which all people are different, but not our rights,” she adds.

The manifesto also refers to older people, who from the beginning have fought to combat social injustice and discrimination, avoiding the invisibility and oblivion of this group, “often being the object of discrimination, hatred and violence.”

Regarding the role of the institutions, the Diputación affirms that collaboration is “essential” and calls on citizens so that not only at the provincial level, but also at the national level, “we join forces to achieve a horizon in which no person is discriminated against neither because of their sexual orientation, nor because of their identity, nor because of their gender expression, nor because of their corporality or genitality, nor because of their belonging to a diverse family”.

