Malaga Increases Contribution to the Society for the Protection of Animals

MALAGA City Council renews, for one more year, the agreement with the Malaga Animal and Plant Protection Society, to which it has granted a contribution of €80,000 for the fulfilment of its objectives within the framework of the municipal program to promote the adoption of pets.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, the Councilor for Environmental Sustainability, Gemma del Corral, and the president of the association, Carmen Manzano, signed the agreement on Friday, June 25, that regulates this financing, which has seen an increase in the figure by €20,000 compared to last year, when the contributed amount was €60,000.

This agreement reinforces the collaboration between both institutions and provides support for the program of adoption of the Municipal Zoosanitary Center, as well as the work in the matter of awareness that is carried out in defence of the animals. In this sense, it takes care of a significant number of animals derived from the Municipal Center with the firm commitment to promote both national and international adoption.

The final objective of this agreement is to continue the close collaboration between the two entities in recent years, which has made possible, among other things, the continued decrease in the number of sacrifices, maintaining the “Zero Sacrifice” that has actually been achieved at the Center Municipal Zoosanitary. This financial support from the City Council represents an important help for the Animal Protection Agency to meet operational needs, basically related to the costs of feeding the animals it has sheltered as well as the sanitary treatments that they require.