London Suffers Tornado Damage

A TORNADO hit areas of Barking, London, yesterday, June 25, causing damage in the streets.

Eyewitnesses of the ‘tornado’ yesterday, June 25, claim that it looked like a “bomb had gone off in the streets.”

Residents in the area have been out today clearing up the aftermath of the freak weather destruction which left many houses seriously damaged, including walls being knocked down and cars being destroyed, according to Sky News.

There were also reports of flash flooding and footage from residents showed trees, bins and debris being blown all over streets, according to My London.

27-year-old Gulpal said he was in his house when the storm hit and said that scenes were: “Like a hand came from the sky and grabbed everything.”

He added that: “There were trampolines flying around, my wall is completely destroyed, the house over the road had its windows smashed in so we all ran to the middle of the house to hide. The insurance guys are coming later so hopefully, everything will be covered.”

