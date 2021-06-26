Local Police in Sevilla Throw Hundreds Out of Several Bars

LOCAL Police in Sevilla threw hundreds out of several bars. Officers threw 659 people out from four bars in which the Covid measures were being breached and exceeded the closing time, as reported by Emergencias Sevilla on their social media accounts.

In total, there have been 15 controls of establishments carried out by the Local Police, in which eight inspections have been carried out which highlights the action carried out at Muelle Nueva York bar, located on Paseo de las Delicias, where they evicted 250 people in one of the premises and 160 people in another establishment for failing to comply with Covid measures, safety distances, use of masks, groups above what is allowed and they had also exceeded the maximum allowed closing time.

As reported by Diario Sevilla, in another incident on Calle Betis, 119 people were evicted in one and 130 people in another for breaching the same Covid measures, in addition to allowing the consumption of people in the bar and live performances with people dancing, without respecting social distancing. The four evicted establishments ceased activity following the orders of the Local Police officers, who initiated the corresponding disciplinary proceedings.

The delegate of the Government and Senior Festival of the Sevilla City Council, Juan Carlos Cabrera, has made a “call for responsibility to both merchants and customers to prevent infections from increasing in the youngest age groups, especially when it is allowed not to use the masks in open spaces and as long as the safety distances exceed one and a half meters”.