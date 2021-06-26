JACK GREALISH Drops Biggest Manchester City Transfer Hint Yet as he says he wants to win the Champions League



Jack Grealish has been the subject of intense speculation for the last few weeks, as stories circulated that Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City was willing to pay upwards of £100 million for the 25-year-old England star, and now the player has dropped a massive hint that his future probably lies away from his boyhood club, Aston Villa, according to The Sun.

Grealish has been reported as saying, “My ultimate goal? It’s got to be a trophy, hasn’t it? I want to win either the Champions League or a major trophy with England, the Euros, or the World Cup. Obviously, the World Cup would be iconic, wouldn’t it? But I think the Euros is just as good. And then at club level, to win a Champions League”.

Adding, “My best mate here, Chilly, has come off the back of winning. But yeah, I’ve got to say one of them – winning the Champions League or winning the World Cup or the Euros. So fingers crossed”.

While Grealish is tied up with the England Euro 2020 squad – as well as a four-year Villa Park contract – very little is going to happen, as his whole mindset will be on the matches, and City have respectfully avoided any official offers, but SunSport has revealed that they understand the player’s agents, Stellar, have had positive talks with Villa and seem convinced that a deal can be done once the Euros are over with.

It would come as a huge blow to the Midlands club who have already started building a team around Grealish, with two players already signed for next season, bringing in Norwich City’s top scorer, Emiliano Buendia, for £33 million, and landing Ashley Young on a free transfer from Italy.

