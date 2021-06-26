It’s a date!

WALK FOR LIFE recently announced two very important dates.

First came the announcement that the Arboleas-based charity are holding their annual Dinner Dance on Saturday October 2 at the Overa Hotel.

The menu, entertainment and possible transport will be announced at a later date and tickets costing €30 per person can be reserved by contacting the [email protected] website.

There is a deposit of €10 per person which will only be refundable if the event is cancelled due to Covid.

Looking still further ahead, Walk for Life revealed that there will be a Walk on May 7, 2022.

“It will be a special day of fun involving the whole village from midday until late evening,” promised Walk for Life’s committee member and publicity manager, Judi Bedford-Keogh.

“There will be music, there will be food and you can walk three kilometres or six kilometres and it would be lovely to see you in fancy dress. People have been brilliant supporting the 6K Any Way challenge and we cannot thank them enough.

“We do hope the groups who did the challenge will walk as groups on this special day,” Judi said.

Walk for Life is a charity committed to helping people with cancer and for the last 10 years one of its most popular fundraising events was a six-kilometre walk.

Covid prevented the walk from going ahead as usual last year and it was substituted by 6K Any Way. Participants walked, ran, cycled, pushed a buggy, pushed a wheelchair, swam, walked in their gardens or on their treadmills, raising more than €6,000 for the charity.

Owing to the Covid situation, the same formula had to be used this year between May 8 and July 3.

But – fingers crossed – next year it will be business, and walking, as usual on May 7.