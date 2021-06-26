Improved resources for the Guardia Civil

SPAIN’S central government is aware that Guardia Civil installations and materials have been neglected in Almeria provinces.

Maria Gamez, the Guardia Civil’s director general, recently visited the province where she was able to see for herself the municipalities, including Roquetas de Mar, whose facilities are affected.

Last week it was the turn of the Interior minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska who did not deny there were deficiencies when answering questions in the national parliament, but blamed spending cuts by the present government’s predecessors.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The minister conceded that the Guardia Civil now had fewer personnel, were affected by inadequate upkeep of buildings and failure to renew material resources, including their vehicles in Almeria province.

Responding to a Vox party MP, Grande-Marlaska revealed that 122 of the Almeria Guardia Civil vehicles were more than 15 years old or had more than 300,000 on the clock.

“The Ministry of the Interior is committed to making a significant effort to replace and compensate for the lack of personal and material resources that occurred between 2011 and 2018,” he declared.