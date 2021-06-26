Hiker Plunges To His Death Down A Ravine in El Torcal de Antequera Malaga

Hiker Plunges To His Death Down A Ravine in El Torcal de Antequera Malaga. image: Wikipedia

Hiker Plunges To His Death Down A Ravine in El Torcal de Antequera Malaga.

A hiker, whose identity has not been revealed by the authorities, tragically lost his life this Saturday, June 26, after falling down a ravine in *El Torcal de Antequera, according to the Andalucian Emergency 112 service.

The incident occurred just after midday, 12:40 p.m., the police and emergency services were alerted by the hiker’s partner who told the operator at the coordination centre that her husband had suffered a fall and had serious head injuries. According to the wife, the pair were traversing a section of the Via Ferrata when the accident happened at a place about two kilometres away from the guest centre.

Helicopters from the health services of the EPES-061 Board and the mountain rescue team of the Guardia Civil quickly travelled to the scene. Once the victim had been rescued, with the collaboration of the Local Police, Infoca agents and the Provincial Firefighters Consortium, the victim’s body was transferred by helicopter to Cártama to be transferred to a representative from a local funeral service company.

*El Torcal de Antequera is a nature reserve in the Sierra del Torcal mountain range located south of the city of Antequera, in the province of Málaga off the A45 road in Andalucia, Spain. It is known for its unusual landforms, and is regarded as one of the most impressive karst landscapes in Europe

