Controversy Over ‘Reservation’ of the Shoreline in Benidorm

CONTROVERSY over ‘reservation’ of the Benidorm shoreline. This is a problem that Benidorm faces every summer and which the City Council tries to remedy. The beach attendants are the ones who warn bathers that they cannot occupy space and then leave, but their instructions often fall on deaf ears.

Local police officers patrol the area to ensure this situation is controlled. The councillor of the area, Lorenzo Martínez, indicated that “they go every morning to check the situation” or at the request of someone who wants to reserve space on the beach. If it is found that these belongings are not occupied, they are removed, because this is permitted by the regulations, and they take away the unattended property. “We must find a balance for the normal use of the beach,” stated the councillor.

But despite all the warnings, the situation repeats itself every day with bathers who get up early every morning to get a good place by the shoreline to which they do not return until a few hours later. Meanwhile, those who when they go to the beach see that all the space is occupied and have no possibility of setting up their belongings if they do not do so at 7 in the morning. The areas where it is repeated the most is the Rincon de Loix area, in Torrejo and some specific sections of Levante.

As reported by informacion.es, a local resident explains the reality, “You have to get off early if you want to be in front,” a woman who comes down at 8:00 a.m. points to this newspaper and practically takes the same spot every day. She stays when she leaves her things but states that many do not return “until they have breakfast or go shopping.”