Arrested For Assaulting Man Who Defended Woman In Velez-Malaga

A MAN has been arrested for assaulting a man who came to the defence of a woman who was being mistreated in the street in Velez-Malaga.

The man arrested, 25, was mistreating a woman in the street when another man came to help, the arrested then assaulted the man who came to the woman’s defence.

The incident happened on June 12, in the middle of a street in Velez-Malaga, outside the exit of a dance hall. A witness observed the arrested man drag his partner while insulting and pushing her. The citizen went over to help the woman and was punched in the eye by the arrested, causing him to fall to the ground.

The individual, of Polish nationality, fled the scene, however, a police search resulted in him being located on June 19 after he was involved in a traffic accident, according to the National Police.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The mistreated woman and the man who had tried to intervene were transferred to the hospital for treatment, Malaga Hoy reports.

The news comes as a 49-year-old man is being searched for in Malaga having disappeared on June 21, four days ago. The man, David Muriana Saavedra, is described to have a normal complexion and is 1.70 metres in height, according to the SOS Association disappeared.

He has brown eyes, short grey hair, and was last seen in Malaga capital. The SOS missing alert have released details of the man’s car – a white Seat Ibiza with registration 2782 KHV.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.