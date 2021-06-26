Appeal For 15 Year Old Girl Missing In Marbella

A 15-year-old girl has been missing in Marbella since Wednesday, June 23.

The family of the young girl have issued a public appeal for help to find her after she was reported missing in Marbella.

Relatives last saw the girl, Victoria Garcia, at about 8pm on Wednesday, June 23. Her disappearance was reported to the National Police and they have now taken over the investigation in a bid to locate her.

A spokesperson for the family explained that Victoria left the house wearing a pair of black shorts, a black and white t-shirt, and was carrying a brown backpack.

Worryingly, Victoria did not have her mobile phone with her. She is described as medium build, around 1.7 metres tall and had brown hair and brown eyes, SUR reports.

Her family have asked that if anyone has seen her, or knows where she may be, to contact the National Police on 091.

The news of the disappearance comes as police are searching for a 49-year-old man in Malaga who has not been seen since June 21. The man, David Muriana Saavedra, is described to have a normal complexion and is 1.70 metres in height, according to the SOS Association disappeared.

He has brown eyes, short grey hair, and was last seen in Malaga capital. The SOS missing alert have released details of the man’s car – a white Seat Ibiza with registration 2782 KHV.

