Amat hands over the reins

PROVINCIAL CONFERENCE: Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco takes over from Gabriel Amat as PP’s secretary general for Almeria Photo credit: Populares de Almeria

THE Partido Popular’s 14th Provincial Conference came to an end with messages from the party hierarchy for Gabriel Amat.

The PP’s secretary general as well as mayor of Roquetas de Mar, Amat now makes way for Almeria mayor Ramon Fernandez-Pacheco who takes over as the party’s Number One in Almeria province.

Amat received direct thanks for his 17 years at the head of the party from the PP’s national secretary general, Teodoro Garcia Egea, and Juanma Moreno, the party’s regional president.

There were also Zoom messages from former presidents Jose Maria Aznar and Mariano Rajoy as well as Javier Arenas, the PP’s ex-leader in Andalucia.

