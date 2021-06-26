Adra turns the tide on plastic

ADRA is once again joining the UN Environment Programme’s Turn the Tide on Plastic campaign.

Coinciding with Blue Flag Mediterranean Week, volunteers will meet on Adra’s San Nicolas beach at 9am on July 4 to help rid the beach, sea and seabed of discarded plastic.

Details on collaborating are available from Adra’s Tourism office in the Centro de Interpretacion de la Pesca, by calling 950 560 826 or emailing the [email protected] address.

Adra intends to continue promoting activities supporting its commitment to taking care of the planet, Tourism councillor Elisa Fernandez announced.

“Throughout June the town hall took the initiative with Ecodomingos (EcoSundays), reminding the public of the importance of ensuring that the environment is rubbish-free,” the councillor said.

“We want to encourage the local population and associations like Promar to collaborate on keeping our beaches and natural surroundings clean,” Fernandez added.

Almost 90 per cent of the rubbish that pollutes oceans is plastic, she pointed out.

Eight million tons of plastic reach them each year, equivalent to dumping a lorryload in the sea every minute, according to UN figures.

“At this rate, our oceans will contain more plastic than fish by 2050,” Fernandez warned.