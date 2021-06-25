Vícar Market Stall Holder Arrested With 429 Counterfeit Items For Sale

VICAR Market Stall Holder Arrested By Almeria Guardia Civil After Being Found With 429 Counterfeit Items For Sale



Guardia Civil officers in the Almeria municipality of Vicar have arrested a 53-year-old man who was running a stall in the travelling market being held in the town, charged with the suspected crime of selling counterfeit goods with fake registered trademarks.

After being investigated by police officers, the man was found to be in possession of 429 counterfeited t-shirts, and thus arrested for the manufacture, distribution, and commercialisation of clothing, while using a registered trademark without the knowledge of the owner of the industrial property rights, in accordance with the legislation of trademarks in the province of Almeria.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The seized garments are the result of controls carried out weekly in the street markets throughout Almeria province by the Guardia Civil, with the said items lacking the necessary import documentation, or the required security and quality measures.

A surveillance operation had been set up on the detainee’s market stall after officers noticed a great movement of clients attending his stall, and especially noticed the fast sales of clothing, and when they moved in to check the goods the man was selling, it was discovered the items lacked proper billing for the product, a lack of correct labelling, poor quality in the preparation of the items, and the absence of the authentic packaging that should contain the registered trademark or logo.

As a result, the Vicar market stall holder was arrested, and 429 counterfeited top-brand t-shirts were seized, with the detainee made available to the Acting Court of the Guardia of Almeria, with the investigation still ongoing, with officers determined to uncover the origin of the seized goods, and the possible involvement of other persons in the counterfeiting operation, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.