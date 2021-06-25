THREE arrested in Sevilla for plantation with 2,600 marihuana plants. At 9.24 in the morning, 12 Guardia Civil officers entered a farm in the municipality of Almensilla, in Sevilla, where they had suspicions that marihuana is being grown illegally.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the 70 Guardia Civil officers assigned to Mairena del Aljarafe, Palomares and Almensilla are already familiar with this type of operation, which they have to work on for months. They acknowledge that they do at least one operation a month. Rosa Reina, the spokeswoman for the Guardia Civil at the Sevilla Command, explains that “for several years an increase has been observed, both in size and in apprehensions.”

Behind these plantations, there are criminal organisations that agree with the owners of the farms or houses on a price for giving them those spaces for the production of drugs. The profile of these owners has changed in recent years. “The people who are in charge of maintaining the plantations do not have police records. They promise them easy income and do not take into account the criminal consequences,” states Reina.

At 500 metres from the farm, two officers flew a drone with which they gave precise information to their colleagues working on the operation about what is inside the property. On the other side of the mobile, an officer stopped one of the three detainees. They were calm at all times and asked that their manager be called.