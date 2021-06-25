The Malaga Film Commission Is Established

Malaga Film Commission has been set up with the aim of promoting the province of Malaga as a filming location.

Today, Thursday, June 24, the Malaga Film Commission has been set up with the aim of promoting the province of Malaga as a filming location. The contemporary culture centre of the Diputacion de Malaga, La Termica, has hosted the working meeting for its implementation with the participation of the director of the Malaga Film Commission, Salomon Castiel, the director of Spain Film Commission Carlos Rosado; the mayor of Coin, Francisco Santos and municipal representatives of the province, as well as the Diputacion de Malaga.

Spain Film Commission is a non-profit association that, since 2001, has led the country’s positioning as a destination for audiovisual filming, coordinating the efforts of a wide network of film commissions and film offices distributed throughout Spain.

From now on, Malaga will have a headquarters in the province to promote it as a filming location and support companies and professionals in the audiovisual industry in the logistics of their productions. La Termica will be the managing body of the project. This initiative will help to improve the position of the province in this area, gaining in competitiveness, in coordination with the municipalities.

In today’s conference held at La Termica, the current situation of filming in Andalusia and in the province of Malaga has been analysed. Likewise, good filming practices in the territory have been reviewed and the creation of a production guide for audiovisual resources in the province has been proposed, as well as the needs of city councils and facilities that must be articulated for filming.

