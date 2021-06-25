THE Locations Of DGT Radars That Fined The Most Drivers In Spain



Summer officially began in Spain on Monday, June 21, which will mean the roads getting busier, and with it, an increase in vigilance by the DGT, meaning that drivers should be aware of the radars that are in use at this busy time, in a bid to reduce the number of accidents on the roads throughout the country.

Data compiled by the Automovilistas Europeos Asociados or AEA, shows that out of almost 1000 radars on Spanish roads, just 50 of them combined, contributed to 38.25 per cent of all fines given to drivers, and if you live on the Costa del Sol, then be aware, because the most active radar in the whole of Spain is located at Km246 of the A-7 in Malaga.

DGT radars were responsible for 2,460,056 speeding sanctions during 2020, probably due to the pandemic, showing a 17.46 per cent decrease on the 2,944,111 figure of 2019, according to AEA.

According to the AEA study, Andalucia has the most active radars of all the autonomous communities of Spain, with 519,254 sanctions handed out, equivalent to 21 per cent of the total fines on roads in Spain.

The Valencian Community came in second place, with 317,381 sanctions, (12.9 per cent) and the Community of Madrid came third with 284,281 (11.5 per cent), whereas the radars with the lowest number of sanctions were in La Rioja, with 29,107, followed by Navarra with 41,751, and Cantabria with 44,138 sanctions.

An incredible statistic relating to the aforementioned radar at Km246 of the A-7 in Malaga, is that it handed out a record number of 48,771 sanctions, which represents an increase in activity of 350 per cent compared to the same period of the previous year, where it registered 13,927 speeding infractions.

Another interesting fact from the AEA study of the locations of DGT radars that are the most active, of the top 50 radars, 26 of them were listed among the most active of the previous year, but the other 24 were new radars installed in the last year, in new locations, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

