SPANISH Football And Basketball Stadiums Can Return To Pre-Pandemic Capacities by Royal Decree



Carolina Darias, the Minister of Health announced today, Thursday 24, that at the beginning of their next seasons, both football and ABC basketball stadiums throughout Spain will be allowed to return to their pre-pandemic capacities of spectators.

This was by a Royal decree, approved by the Council of Ministers, that modifies the new normality law of last summer, and removes article 15.2 of this regulation and, therefore said Ms Darias, “we return to normality in terms of the influx of public for the beginning of the football league and the ACB“.

Football stadiums and professional basketball courts will be allowed to admit the public subject to the capacity decided by each autonomous community, with the use of a mask when there is no safe distance.

Ms Darias made this announcement after also announcing how the use of a mask outdoors will be relaxed, and how, with another agreement of the Council of Ministers on a proposal from the Minister of Transport, José Luis Ábalos, the current limitations on airport buildings will be made more flexible, as, at present, the only people allowed inside airports are those with tickets, working personnel, security forces, and bodies and inspection workers.

However, even after approving today to make the use of masks more flexible, the public will have to continue using them outdoors when there is no safe distance, especially in Spanish football stadiums and basketball courts as they are closed enclosures.

After fourteen months completely closed, both parties had been allowed to open their doors partially – with many restrictions in place – at the tail end of last season, for the last two days of first division football, and the last four of the second division, in addition to the qualifying rounds, promotion, and what was left of the basketball league, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

