Russian Fugitive Arrested By Police In Torremolinos

RUSSIAN Fugitive Arrested By National Police Officers In Torremolinos

National Police officers in the Costa del Sol town of Torremolinos, in Malaga province, have reportedly arrested a 57-year-old man of Russian origin who had an international arrest warrant out in his name from the Russian authorities.

The defendant was arrested in Torremolinos on June 21 by officers of the Group III of Narcotics and International Relations of the Udyco Costa del So, after he had been identified by officers as a wanted fugitive, near to a property where he had set up residence in the town, at which point the Russian fugitive was arrested.

According to a statement from the National Police, details relating to the judicial inquiry, provided by Interpol, stated that in February 2018, the fugitive had beaten a man in Moscow, Russia, with multiple blows, and when his victim fell to the ground, he allegedly then kept on kicking him in the stomach, with the man subsequently dying as a result of the injuries he received in the assault.

The Russian Penal Code carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years for the aforementioned type of crime, with the fugitive promptly arrested by the Torremolinos police, and in conjunction with the proceedings carried out, has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction No1 of the National Court.

