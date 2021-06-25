Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and legal advisor to ex-president Donald Trump, has had his licence to practise law in New York temporarily suspended. He risks losing it forever.

ACCORDING to a court ruling on June 24, Giuliani made “demonstrably false and misleading statements” about the 2020 American presidential election.

The New York State appellate court temporarily suspended Giuliani’s law licence on grounds he sought to mislead the judiciary and the public when he said the presidential results which saw Democrat Joe Biden win were rigged. The former mayor was found to be an “immediate threat” to the public and he had “directly inflamed” tensions in the run up to the events in Washington DC in January.

The decision stated, “The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated. This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R Biden.”

Giuliani’s lawyers, John Leventhal and Barry Kamins, said in a statement, “This is unprecedented as we believe that our client does not pose a present danger to the public interest.

“We believe that once the issues are fully explored at a hearing, Mr Giuliani will be reinstated as a valued member of the legal profession that he has served so well in his many capacities for so many years,” they added.

