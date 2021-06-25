TIME to catch up with recent and interesting news in brief from across the island of Mallorca.

Road safety

A LOCAL Police officer from the Institut de Seguretat Pública de les Illes Balears (ISPIB) visited the CEIP Robert Graves de Deia infant and primary school in Deia on June 17 to explain the importance of road safety to this very young audience.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Half Marathon

IT’S more than a year since Calvia hosted any major sports event, but this Saturday, June 26 100 athletes will be on the starting line at 7pm for the 36th Magaluf Half Marathon and it is hoped that this will be first of many future events.

Moth trap

THE Capdepera Council is so concerned about the danger of the Pine Processionary Caterpillar that it is offering free traps baited with a pheromone given off by the female during the July and August breeding season which will attract male moths who will die.

Free masks

AS part of its campaign to encourage residents to shop locally, the Palma Council has made 1,000 free face masks available to give to stall holders at the municipal markets of Santa Catalina, Pere Garau, Mercat de l’Olivar and Mercat de Llevant.

Organic waste

MANACOR Council has installed another 70 new brown containers for organic waste as part of its programme to cover the whole of the municipality with at least 400 of these locked containers. More than 600 access cards have been supplied to local residents.

Noise pollution

ALTHOUGH a total of 2,725 householders are entitled to request financial assistance from AENA to soundproof their homes due to noise emanating from the Son San Joan airport which is getting busy again, so far, just 56 per cent have applied.

Sahara rain

WEEKEND rainfall containing dust from the Sahara has been a boon for companies offering car wash facilities as although not unusual, the steady rain seemed to contain more dust than usual meaning that all cars in the open were pretty much covered and needed a good wash.

Cruise arrival

AS promised, Mein Schiff 2 docked at Palma in the early hours of Thursday June 17 and the first passengers since 2020 disembarked for a few hours of sightseeing before the vessel headed off to other parts of the Spanish mainland although it will return shortly to start a second round of cruises.

Rafa news

ALTHOUGH he may well have received vaccination whilst competing at various European tennis events, now that he has passed his 35th birthday, Rafa Nadel is entitled to apply to receive his inoculation in Mallorca as the health authorities are serving those aged between 35 and 39.

Superyacht sighting

HAVING spent a few days in Gibraltar, no doubt refuelling and taking on cheap alcohol, superyacht Fountainhead, owned by American Billionaire Edward Lampert headed around the Spanish peninsula and was recently spotted anchored off the coast of Mallorca for several days according to specialist site vesselfinder.com.

Thank you for reading ‘Recent and interesting news in brief from across the island of Mallorca.’