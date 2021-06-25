POLICE seize more than 48,500 counterfeit products from warehouses. Officers of the Economic and Fiscal Crime Groups (UDEF) in the Provincial Brigades of the Judicial Police of Granada and Malaga have carried out the operation known as ‘Ogistral’ with the registration of 11 industrial buildings located in the Ogijares Technological Park mainly dedicated to the wholesale of textile products, sports shoes and technological devices. In relation to the searches of the 11 industrial buildings, a total of 28 people between 19 and 55 years old were arrested, specifically 21 men and seven women.

As reported by Andalucia Informacion, during the course of the search, more than 48,500 products that violated industrial and intellectual property have been located and immobilised by using the images and designs of well-known fashion clothing brands, sports accessories or technology companies. The seized textile products were included children, youth and adults, such as pants, t-shirts, dresses, pyjamas, nightgowns with images or registered logos of well-known fashion brands of clothing or cartoon series, the National Police reported in a statement.

After the investigation, the officers were able to determine the origin of a large number of the counterfeit products, which were being sold outside of normal marketing channels. These products, whose most common final destination is to be sold on street markets sometimes end up being introduced in commercial outlets to replace the originals. They have also stressed that these products are not subject to quality control, their sale generates unfair competition with small businesses and sometimes a complete deception of the consumer who purchases the products.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

