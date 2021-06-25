Only 60% of Businesses in Marbella Will Receive Aid from the Council

ONLY 60 per cent of the small and medium-sized businesses and self-employed workers in Marbella that requested the direct aid that the City Council has processed to face the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic will receive the funds.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, of the nearly 2,400 requests that the Town Hall has received, some 1,480 have been resolved favourably and will appear on the definitive list of beneficiaries meanwhile, the rest have been rejected. Most of the companies excluded from the aid have not proven that in 2020 they registered a drop in sales of at least 30 per cent compared to 2019, which the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, described yesterday as a “positive sign because it favours speedy economic recovery. Others did not have a physical address in the municipality or were not up to date with payments with the Social Security or Treasury, which will prevent them from receiving funds that the beneficiary companies will receive during the month of July.

It so happens that the government team extended the deadline until June 14 which was available to companies to correct petitions or present allegations -which expired on the 8th of June – after about 60 per cent of the applicants were excluded or presented rectifiable errors in the required documentation. The objective of the local government was that, at least, 70 per cent of the applicants could benefit from the aid, according to the delegate of Economic Development, Cristóbal Garre, in mid-June. 90 per cent of the direct aid that the Marbella City Council will grant will have an amount of €2,000 and ten per cent will be allocated €3,000.

