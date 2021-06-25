One San Juan celebration and bonfire took place on the Casares beach

By
John Smith
-
0
The fire was soon burning quickly
Credit: Casares Council

WHILST the vast majority of towns along the Costa del Sol banned bonfires on beaches to celebrate the Festival of San Juan on June 23, Casares took the opposite view.

The Council created a magnificent structure featuring cartoon characters and under strict safety measures, controlled social distancing and wearing of masks a great evening was had by all.

The event at Playa Ancha started with a lively performance by Malaga band Alejados who performed a selection of pop and rock from the 1990s and at midnight, the ‘Juanito’ was set on fire remotely.

By all accounts, it was a great evening enjoyed by all, who were grateful for the fact that they were some of the privileged few across the Costa del Sol who could experience the bonfire which had been designed by a Manilva artist when so many others were unable to attend any festivity at all.

