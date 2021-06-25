Meeting up again in Mojacar

MEMBERS of Mojacar’s Red Cross workshops recently held their own end-of-term celebration.

Owing to the pandemic the Red Cross had to reinvent and redesign its senior citizens’ workshops, replacing them with activities they could carry out at home.

These included keep-fit, cookery, art, reading, pastimes and puzzles but after so many months without meeting, participants were looking forward to spending time together before the start of the summer.

The day started with drinking chocolate and churros on the beach with participants later givien the chance to interact once again after the extraordinary situation they have experienced over the last year.

“The gathering finished with the presentation of end-of-term diplomas with everyone looking forward to the autumn and – at last! – face-to-face activities,” the organisers said.