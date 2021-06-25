Marbella Limits the Use of Bicycles on the Promenade

THE Marbella City Council will implement a series of measures for the summer to strengthen urban transport and regulate the transit of bicycles and personal mobility vehicles on the promenade, which will not be permitted to circulate on weekends between 10.00am and 11.00pm between July 1 and September 30, as announced this Thursday, June 24, by the councillor for Traffic and Transport, Enrique Rodríguez.

As reported by Malaga Hoy, the mayor has indicated that these actions “seek to promote coexistence and prudence between users and pedestrians and respond to the increase in mobility in the summer period,” as well as the work of municipal employees. Regarding personal mobility vehicles, especially scooters, he recalled that “with the entry into force on January 2 of the new regulation, the classification of this type of transport has been modified, as well as its uses, its general circulation on footpaths, interurban roads, crossings, motorways or urban tunnels is prohibited.”

On the other hand, “like last year, the use of bicycles on the promenades is limited, with preference given to pedestrians and with a maximum speed of 10 kilometres/hour.” The coastal path with wooden footbridges will be generally established as a bicycle path, such as in the Albero area and on the promenade, which will be cyclable except on Saturdays and Sundays from 10.00am to 11.00pm between July 1 and on September 30, “due to the strong increase in pedestrians on these dates.” This rule will not apply to the marble section between Calle Rafael Cea and Avenida Arias Maldonado, in which “the use of the bike lane along Camilo José Cela Street is generally prohibited,” he stated.

