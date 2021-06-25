Malta Imposes New Rules For British Holidaymakers

Malta imposes new rules. Image: Pixabay

Malta has imposed fresh restrictions on British holidaymakers just hours after it was added to the UK green list.

FROM June 30, British travellers to the Mediterranean island will be required to present proof of vaccination in order to visit without facing quarantine. Unvaccinated travellers must self-isolate on arrival. It is unclear if the NHS app, which can act like a ‘vaccine passport’ will be accepted in Malta.

Malta, and an increasing number of other EU states, are concerned about the Delta variant. The Delta variant accounts for 99 per cent of British cases of Covid infection.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called on countries in the EU to coordinate and impose quarantine on British arrivals.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has forecasted that by the end of August the Delta variant will account for 90 per cent of infections in the EU.

Malta, along with the Balearic Islands was added to the green list by Transport Secretary Grants Shapp on June 24.


He tweeted, “We’re adding Malta to the Govt green list. We’re also adding Madeira, the Balearic Islands, several UK Overseas Territories and Caribbean Islands (including Barbados) to the green list and green watchlist.”

In 2018, more than one in five tourists to Malta came from the UK.

On June 22, the Balearic Islands had 51 new cases of Covid-19. Forty-five cases in Mallorca, five in Ibiza and one in Menorca.


