Malaga’s Freepik Website is Among Most Popular in the World

THE website of the Malaga company Freepik, which specialises in free graphic resources, has established itself as one of the most popular in the world. The Freepik Company platforms which include Freepik, Flaticon and Slidesgo, receive 100 million visits per month, exceeding 2.5 petabytes of traffic, according to the Alexa measurement standard.

As reported by La Opinion de Malaga, Freepik is placed 125th in the world ranking, above Shutterstock.com, the direct competition of the Malaga image bank, which is ranked 146th, as well as such well-known and prominent websites such as Zara.com, of the giant Inditex, in position 621.

In addition, users of Freepik Company services download more than 100 million graphic resources per month, which they choose from among the 17 million that is included in their platforms. Each month more than 100,000 own resources are created, by the hand of the 140 professionals who make up the content department and the 450 freelancers who work exclusively for the Malaga company.

Meanwhile, 450,000 resources created by the 12,000 external designers with whom Freepik collaborates are incorporated monthly. In the last year, Brazil is the country from where the most downloads of graphic resources from Freepik Company platforms are made, with 158 million. It is followed by India, also with 158 million, Indonesia with 149 million and in fourth place the United States with 79 million. Resource downloads from Spain reach 46 million per month.