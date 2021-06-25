MADRID’S Barajas Airport To Reopen Terminals T2 And T3 In July



In yet another sign that things are slowly returning to normal, Aena has announced that it will be reopening terminals T2 and T3 in Madrid’s Barajas Airport this coming July 1, having adapted its facilities during the lockdown, to suit the current operational situation regarding the coronavirus and the health and safety of passengers.

With the reopening of these two terminals, it means that Madrid’s airport will be fully operational once again, and back to pre-pandemic functionality, but Aena recommends passengers who plan to travel in the next few days to check first with their airline, because if their return flight is on the same day, July 1 or later, the arrival terminal could be different from the one used in the outbound flight.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Under the coronavirus conditions, passengers will only be allowed to enter through the signposted entrances, and only passengers with a valid flight ticket or boarding pass, or those accompanying children or passengers who require special assistance, are allowed to enter the terminal buildings.

The two VIP lounges – Plaza Mayor in T2, and Cibeles in T1 will also be reopened to passengers, although both will be subject to Covid measures, having only 50 per cent capacity, mandatory use of facemasks, safe distancing, assisted catering and welcome service, and the use of hydroalcoholic gel for the hands.

Parking areas A, B, and C of the P2 level will be operational again, along with the express surface parking, and from July 1, the transit bus service will stop at T3, maintaining a frequency of every ten minutes during the busiest hours.

The Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport has received the Airport Health Accreditation program certificate from the Airports Council International (ACI), a program that assesses compliance with the sanitary measures recommended by ACI, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the EASA, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.