Laura Whitmore host of Love Island jetted into Palma ready for action

HOST of ITV 2 programme Love Island Laura Whitmore jetted into Palma on Thursday June 24 with her baby daughter.

Whilst the contestants for the seventh series of the show which is due to start airing the following Monday, have been in isolation, she has remained in the UK but travelled as soon as the UK government added the Balearics to the green list.

Now aged 36, Laura has been a regular radio and TV presenter both in Ireland and the UK and took over the role as presenter of Love Island after the late Caroline Flack left the programme.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Married to Iain Sterling who also works on the show, she and her daughter (whose name is yet to be confirmed by the couple although believed to be Stevie) both travelled on Irish passports as was seen on her Instagram post.

Accompanying Laura were her make-up artist and stylist and sporting a camel-coloured face mask which set off her smoky blue eyes she appeared to be pleased to be back in Mallorca.