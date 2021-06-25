John McAfee Tweeted: ‘If I Die Like Epstein, I Didn’t Do It’, Before Being Found Hanged In His Cell.

JAILED software guru John McAfee’s apparent “suicide” happened just after he tweeted from his cell: “If I die like Epstein, I didn’t do it”.

The anti-virus tech mogul, 75, allegedly killed himself on Wednesday hours after a Spanish judge agreed to extradite him to the US on tax evasion and cryptocurrency scam charges.

McAfee had been arrested in a departure lounge in Spain on October 3, 2020, as he boarded a flight to Turkey.

A Spanish police source later revealed that McAfee had been arrested at Barcelona’s El Prat airport. “He was travelling to Istanbul and when his documents were run through the database, it emerged that he was the subject of a US warrant on fraud charges,” said the source.

Weeks later, McAfee Tweeted to his 1.1million followers from prison in Barcelona: “I am content in here. The food is good. All is well. Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine.”

This was of course in close reference to the disgraced tycoon Jeffrey Epstein, who was found hanged in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on underage sex trafficking charges.

Below is the last Tweet John McAfee ever posted. Image:@officialmcafee

Conspiracy theorists have suggested Epstein was murdered by high-profile authority figures who feared he would implicate them.

While still a free man, and a year before his arrest, McAfee tweeted that US officials were out to get him after he spoke out against alleged corruption. The ‘gun-loving’ renegade wrote: “If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whacked.”

The lawyer representing McAfee, Javier Villalba, said that “nobody expected” his client’s death. He also said it “did not come in the heat of the moment” as McAfee learned of the extradition ruling the day before he was found dead and added that McAfee had instructed him to prepare a case to try to block his return.

The Spanish authorities have ordered an autopsy- there will be an update on this story soon so please remember to check back in.

