InTempo finally topped out

AFTER 14 years, the Spanish flag now flies from the top of Benidorm’s InTempo building.

The symbolic topping out was attended by Roberto Perez-Guerras, the architect responsible for Benidorm’s tallest building and the fifth-tallest in Spain.

Hit by the 2008 economic crisis, work on the arch-shaped building that dominates the Benidorm skyline was halted in 2014 when almost completed.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Talking to the Spanish media, Perez-Guerras explained that the topping out had not been possible when the last of InTempo’s 47 storeys was originally built.

“The building was surrounded by problems at that time but we wanted to revive the tradition now that it is entirely finished,” the architect said. “This is something we deserve to celebrate.”