Get Ready For The Thrills Of Euro 2020 Knockout Stages

GET READY For The Thrills And Surprises Of The Euro 2020 Knockout Stages
Tomorrow, Saturday 26 sees the start of the Round of 16 knockout stages of Euro 2020, where a selection of the top-ranked teams in Europe are involved in matches against some of the lower-ranked, which can always spring a surprise or two, with sixteen international teams fighting to be the last two, lining up for the final at London’s Wembley Stadium, on July 11.
This second phase of the tournament will see matches played between June 26 and 29, in stadiums in Amsterdam, London, Budapest, Copenhagen, Bucharest, Glasgow, and Sevilla, with a good mix of matches, and we should get ready for some excitement now that the matches are played in a single-game knockout format.
Here is the full lineup of matches over the next few days:
Saturday June 26
- 1. Wales – Denmark. The match will be played at 18:00 at the Johan Cruyff Àrena in Amsterdam.
- 2. Italy – Austria. The match will take place at 9:00 p.m. at Wembley Stadium in London.
Sunday June 27
- 3. Netherlands – Czech Republic. The match will be played at 18:00 in Puskás Aréna in Budapest.
- 4. Belgium – Portugal. The match will be played at 9:00 p.m. at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.
Monday June 28
- 5. Croatia – SPAIN. The match will be played at 18:00 at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.
- 6. France – Switzerland. The match will be played at 21:00 at the National Arena in Bucharest.
Tuesday June 29
- 7. England – Germany. The match will take place at 6:00 p.m. at Wembley Stadium in London.
- 8. Sweden – Ukraine. The game will be played at 9:00 p.m. at Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow.
___________________________________________________________
