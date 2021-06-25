Ecomobility project being rolled out to children in Palma schools

WORKING together the Palma Council and EMT bus company are launching a special project to explain the need for sustainable mobility.

A pilot project was undertaken at the CEIP Els Tamarells de l’Arenal where the children were introduced to three new characters na Torí, in León and Gustau and there will be three specially named buses fuelled by natural gas promoting the project.

This visit was a test for the full programme which will run over the 2021/2022 school year which will encourage the children to understand the need to use public transport especially when it is environmentally friendly.

The EMT provided teaching materials for working in the classrooms which explains the importance of using the bus and the improvements gained for a city like Palma. Afterwards, there was a guided tour of the new buses with introductions to the new characters.

Finally, classroom participants took part in an online contest and where each child was given a diploma which certified the school as a Centre Committed to Ecomobility.