Crowded summer programme for Vera

VERA town hall has now announced its summer line-up of concerts as well as cultural and leisure activities.

Detailing the summer programme, Amparo Garcia and Maria Manuela Caparros – respective councillors for Festivities and Culture – stressed the importance of restoring confidence in open-air public events, while promoting Vera as a safe, vibrant but also peaceful holiday destination.

Activities have been planned for the beach as well as the town centre while ensuring that health and safety regulations are met at all times, the councillors explained.

Bullfights are planned for July and August in the Plaza de Toros, with a Pura Sangre (Thoroughbred) Equestrian event, also in August.

Vera’s Plaza Mayor, the El Palmeral fair site and the Plaza de la Pergola on the seafront will host the town’s traditional Verano Cultural with events and spectacles that range from music to magic as well as live theatre, jazz, dance, storytelling and circus.


