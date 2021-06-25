Britney Spears Says Sorry To Fans

Britney Spears has apologised to her fans for telling them she was doing fine under the conservatorship of her father when earlier this week she told a court just how traumatic it was.

Britney said in an Instagram post she “pretended like everything was ok” because “I was embarrassed to share what happened to me”.

She wrote: “I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for !!!!

“That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok.

“I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week … you obviously really know now it’s not !!!!”

“I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me … but honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light !!!!” she added.

Britney Spears told a court on June 23 that she feels abused by a longstanding conservatorship order that sees her father control her wealth and health.

Spears said the conservatorship has had control over the most intimate details of her life, including whether or not she can have a child. She also said she was forced to take medications that she did not want and that she was forced to perform against her will.

She also said her father, Jamie, enjoyed controlling her.

“I want this conservatorship to end – I truly believe that this conservatorship is abusive,” she told Judge Brenda Penn.

“I want to be able to get married to my boyfriend and have a baby but the conservatorship told me I can’t do that. I have an IUD (intrauterine device) inside me to prevent me from having a baby.

“I want to go to a doctor and take it out so I can have a baby but they (the conservatorship) told me no. I feel ganged up on and bullied and alone. I want changes. I want changes going forward, and I deserve changes. It’s my wish and dream for all of this to end.’

“In California, the only similar thing to this is called sex trafficking, making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away credit card, cash, phone, passport. The reason I’m telling you this is because I don’t think the state of California can have all this written in the court documents from the time I showed up and do absolutely nothing,” Spears added.

Judge Penny said that she will set a date for a hearing as soon as possible.

