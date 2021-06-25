British Mum And Her Family Missing in Miami Apartment Block Collapse

Ninety-Nine people, including a British mum and her family, are unaccounted for after the collapse of a multi-storey apartment block in Miami on June 24.

At least one person is known to have died after the building partially collapsed at around 1.30am on Thursday local time.

Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava updated the numbers after officials said 51 people were unaccounted for. Some 102 people are known to have escaped the disaster and are safe.

The search for survivors continues.

“The building is literally pancaked. That is heart-breaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we are going to be as successful as we wanted to be in finding people alive,” said Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett.

Bhavna Patel, a 38-year-old British and US citizen, and her 42-year-old husband Vishal Patel, and their one-year-old daughter Aishani Patel are among those unaccounted for.

The sister of Paraguay’s firdt lady and her husband and three children are also missing.

President Joe Biden promised to provide federal aid and hotels have opened to some displaced residents.

The apartment block, Champlain Towers South, was built in 1981 and has more than 100 residential units, according to NBC News.

