BREAKING: Vatican In Terror Alert As Knife-Wielding Maniac Yells ‘I’ll Kill You All’ Outside St Peter’s In Rome

By
Ron Howells
-
0
Vatican In Terror Alert As Knife-Wielding Maniac Yells ‘I’ll Kill You All’ Outside St Peter’s In Rome

Vatican In Terror Alert As Knife-Wielding Maniac Yells ‘I’ll Kill You All’ Outside St Peter’s In Rome.

A MAN armed with at least nine knives in his backpack has been arrested in Rome, outside St Peter’s Basilica, after threatening passers-by.

The as-yet-unidentified suspect, reportedly of French nationality, even pushed a kitchen knife into the face of a woman who sat at a local restaurant, while spitting on throngs of people and yelling “I’ll kill you all!”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

He apparently taunted horrified sightseer’s with his weapon in the horrific incident on Friday evening, Italian media Il Messaggero reports.

Police remain on the scene and are trying to determine the suspect’s motive. As part of this effort, he is being subject to a psychological evaluation- there are no reports of any injuries during the incident.

Last Sunday a Ghanaian man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by police following an altercation at Rome’s Termini station.


REVEALED: Spain’s Catholic Church Reports 220 Sexual Abuse Cases To Vatican City

Vatican decrees Catholic Church cannot bless same-sex unions

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Ron Howells
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Ron actually started his working career as an Ophthalmic Technician- things changed when, during a band rehearsal, his amplifier blew up and he couldn’t get it fixed so he took a course at Birmingham University and ended up doing a degree course. He built up a chain of electronics stores and sold them as a franchise over 35 years ago. After five years touring the world Ron decided to move to Spain with his wife and son, a place they had visited over the years, and only bought the villa they live in because it has a guitar-shaped swimming pool!. Playing the guitar since the age of 7, he can often be seen, (and heard!) at beach bars and clubs along the length of the coast. He has always been interested in the news and constantly thrives to present his articles in an interesting and engaging way.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here