Vatican In Terror Alert As Knife-Wielding Maniac Yells ‘I’ll Kill You All’ Outside St Peter’s In Rome.

A MAN armed with at least nine knives in his backpack has been arrested in Rome, outside St Peter’s Basilica, after threatening passers-by.

The as-yet-unidentified suspect, reportedly of French nationality, even pushed a kitchen knife into the face of a woman who sat at a local restaurant, while spitting on throngs of people and yelling “I’ll kill you all!”

He apparently taunted horrified sightseer’s with his weapon in the horrific incident on Friday evening, Italian media Il Messaggero reports.

Police remain on the scene and are trying to determine the suspect’s motive. As part of this effort, he is being subject to a psychological evaluation- there are no reports of any injuries during the incident.

Last Sunday a Ghanaian man armed with a knife was shot and wounded by police following an altercation at Rome’s Termini station.

