Balearic Islands Welcome Changes To Green List

Balearic Islands officials have welcomed changes to Britain’s green list. The Balearic Islands were added to it on June 24 and British holidaymakers are free to travel to them with fewer restrictions as of June 30.

Catalina Cladera, the President of the Council of Mallorca, tweeted, “Mallorca has been included in the territories of the “green list” of the British and Northern Irish governments. From the 30th, travellers from the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland who visit the island will not have to keep a quarantine on their return.”

However, some Balearic Islands officials urged continued caution. Javier Pascuet, the director of tourism in Calvia, tweeted, “UK has multiplied by 6 daily #COVID19 cases in 1 month (2.694 to 16.395). Over 60% of cases in Portugal are due to Delta variant. 99% in UK. We should keep controlling people coming from UK. New regulations may generate a false feeling of security. This is not over. Be careful!!”

On June 22, the Balearic Islands had 51 new cases of Covid-19. Forty-five cases in Mallorca, five in Ibiza and one in Menorca.

In Portugal Covid cases rose by 1,556 on June 24, the biggest jump since late February when the country was still under lockdown. More than half of the cases are of the Delta variant. The only area of Portugal to be added to the green list is the Atlantic archipelago Madeira.

Before the Covid pandemic, the Balearic Islands had five million British tourists annually.

