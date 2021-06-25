Animal Massacre In Salamanca As Fifty Griffon Vultures Found Dead

ANIMAL Massacre In Salamanca As 100 Griffon Vultures Are Found Poisoned With 54 Dead

Junta de Castilla y León officials, and officers of the Nature Protection Service of the Civil Guard (Seprona) are investigating the shocking discovery on Wednesday 23, of around 100 poisoned griffon vultures, in the municipality of Monterrubio de Armuña, Salamanca, of which 54 have since died.

Also found were a black vulture and a black kite, but until the results of autopsies on the dead birds come back, it is not yet known what happened to the birds.

The remaining 41 specimens, 38 griffon vultures, and three black vultures, were transferred to the ‘Las Dunas’ Wildlife Reception Centre, also in Salamanca, and to the Wild Animals Recovery Center in Valladolid, and a prognosis on them has been reserved.

A private individual had raised the alarm on Wednesday morning, at which point several environmental and technical officers of the Junta de Castilla y León, together with Seprona officers, went to inspect the reported site the intoxication of these birds, and on arrival, the birds were already dying, having been feasting on sheep carrion.

Another 20 birds were present and still alive, but the officers were unable to capture them, and they commented on never having seen the likes of such an incident involving so many birds before, and on Wednesday evening the first examinations of the dead specimens began to be carried out by the Las Dunas and CRAS de Valladolid veterinary teams.

No hypothesis on the causes of this animal massacre in Salamanca can be ruled out they commented, but the results of the analyzses and autopsies will be the final key to knowing the answers to all the questions, as reported by moncloa.com.

