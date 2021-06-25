All mapped out in Sierra Almagro

TWO geology students from Lorraine University in Nancy (France) spent June exploring and mapping the Tres Pacos mine in Sierra Almagro.

Jean Charles Fidalgo and Anais Grange were invited to the mine through the mediation of Friends of the Bedar Mining Heritage (Apamibe) and stayed at a tourist apartment on the Cuevas del Almanzora coast.

Their findings at the disused iron ore mine will be used for their future dissertations but as Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez commented on visiting them at the mine, the results should also prove interesting for Cuevas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This type of collaboration has several objectives,” the mayor said.

“On one hand it helps to attract science tourism that opens up new possibilities for the sector because the students’ experiences are a further way of introducing ourselves to other countries.”

At the same time, the students’ work in mapping and studying the mine could provide the basis for promoting and revitalising an important part of Cuevas’ history and resources in the future, Fernandez pointed out.

Ore from the Tres Pacos mine was sent 13 kilometres along an overhead cable to Cala Picotas whose furnaces, still visibe, were stoked from above and emptied from below. Several mine buildings have survived, offering a historic mining complex that Cuevas believes has tourism potential.