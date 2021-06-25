All mapped out in Sierra Almagro

By
Linda Hall
-
0
All mapped out in Sierra Almagro
GEOLOGY EXPEDITION: Students Jean Charles Fidalgo and Anais Grange inside the Tres Pacos mine Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

TWO geology students from Lorraine University in Nancy (France) spent June exploring and mapping the Tres Pacos mine in Sierra Almagro.

Jean Charles Fidalgo and Anais Grange were invited to the mine through the mediation of Friends of the Bedar Mining Heritage (Apamibe) and stayed at a tourist apartment on the Cuevas del Almanzora coast.

Their findings at the disused iron ore mine will be used for their future dissertations but as Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez commented on visiting them at the mine, the results should also prove interesting for Cuevas.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

“This type of collaboration has several objectives,” the mayor said.

“On one hand it helps to attract science tourism that opens up new possibilities for the sector because the students’ experiences are a further way of introducing ourselves to other countries.”

At the same time, the students’ work in mapping and studying the mine could provide the basis for promoting and revitalising an important part of Cuevas’ history and resources in the future, Fernandez pointed out.


Ore from the Tres Pacos mine was sent 13 kilometres along an overhead cable to Cala Picotas whose furnaces, still visibe, were stoked from above and emptied from below.  Several mine buildings have survived, offering a historic mining complex that Cuevas believes has tourism potential.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here