CATCH up with a range of recent news in brief from across the Costa del Sol over the last week.

Urban Art

THE city’s First Urban Art Contest is being organised by Marbella Council and the collective ‘Third Culture’, which will take place from September 17 to 19 in the skatepark of the Arroyo de la Represa park in order to make the surroundings more attractive.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Hotel joy

THE mayor of Torremolinos, reported on June 23 that the municipality finished May with positive results on the tourism front There was a hotel occupancy of 28,164 people, most of whom were Spanish residents but this figure is only around 20 per cent less than May 2019.

Cable car

FROM now until May 2022, residents of Benalmadena will be able to apply for a concession which will allow them free access to travel on the Benalmadena Cable Car on the last weekend of each month which should help to promote an understanding of the area.

Allotments

MIJAS currently has 210 plots of urban gardens distributed between La Cala and Las Lagunas and all of them have a waiting list but four lucky retired residents have been leased their own allotment and the Council is looking for more land to use.

Nile virus

A NUMBER of Costa del Sol Councils including Benahavis, Casares and Estepona are working together alongside local health authorities to try to tackle the expected problem of the spread of the Nile Virus by mosquitos. Stagnant water encourages mosquitos to breed.

Venezuela Day

ON July 3, from 7pm until midnight at La Glorieta de La Fontanilla in Marbella there will be a celebration of all things Venezuelan on the occasion of its National Day. The event will include craft stalls, typical food, performance by musical groups and traditional dances and there will be a collection of medical material, among other items, to send to those in need in that country.

Garden town

ONCE again, the Estepona Council has been growing and planting flowers and shrubs to ensure that it retains its title as the Garden of the Costa del Sol and for this summer season, visitors and residents can enjoy the look and fragrance of no less than one million floral arrangements which can be found on roundabouts, green spaces and on pavements throughout the municipality.

Thank you for reading ‘A range of recent news in brief from across the Costa del Sol.’