90-day rule Yet again

Q.- I think that the rule of 90-day stay in Spain has been misinterpreted in recent press coverage and that a stay of 180 days is possible.

I enclose the EU response to my question on the subject, and nowhere do I see a requirement to leave the ‘Schengen area’ between 90-day stays. Would this not make it possible to unite two stays of 90 days, one at the end of 180 days and the other at the beginning of the next 180-day period?

M B (e-mail)

A.- You are right to observe that nowhere in the complicated EU response to your query does it specifically say that a person must leave the ‘Schengen area’ for 90 days. The Schengen area actually includes the 26 EU countries.

In the full set of 90-day stay regulations issued by the EU, it is made clear that any person, EU or not, is limited to a tourist stay of 90 days in a 180-day period in any country not his own. After that period, he must leave the EU or, if he is a citizen of the EU, return to his home country for 90 days before he can return.

