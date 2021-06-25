60th Anniversary of the first Pollensa Music Festival this August

John Smith
Family concert on August 12
THIS year sees the 60th Pollensa Music Festival which started in 1962 thanks to the initiative of distinguished English violinist Philip Newman.

There will be eight concerts of almost exclusively classical music being presented at the historic Cloister of Sant Domingo during August.

On July 16 however it will launch with an evening of jazz and contemporary songs featuring Cécile Mclorin Salvant with Sullivan Fortner.

There is a real international flavour to the August programme with a combination of soloists, symphony orchestras and even a special family event with a brass section playing a selection of Catalan compositions.

One of the many highlights will be a visit from the Berlin Academy of Music which will be presenting the JS Bach Brandenburg Concerts to celebrate his 300th Anniversary.

There will be health and safety restrictions at each concert and to discover these as well as the concerts themselves and to purchase tickets, visit https://festivalpollenca.com.


