49-Year-Old Man Has Disappeared In Malaga

A MAN is being searched for in Malaga after not being seen for four days.

A 49-year-old man is being searched for in Malaga having disappeared on June 21, four days ago. The man, David Muriana Saavedra, is described to have a normal complexion and is 1.70 metres in height, according to the SOS Association disappeared.

He has brown eyes, short grey hair, and was last seen in Malaga capital. The SOS missing alert have released details of the man’s car – a white Seat Ibiza with registration 2782 KHV.

The association have alerted the public of the man’s disappearance on their social media sites, Malaga Hoy reports.

